MUMBAI—Yes, you read that right! Not only will we hear the majestic baritone of Amitabh Bachchan as he sings “Badumbaaa” in Umesh Shukla’s “102 Not Out,” but his co-star Rishi Kapoor too will be heard crooning here. Kapoor, along with Amitabh Bachchan, will be singing the fun number that has even been composed by Bachchan. This is another first for actor-narrator-singer-producer Bachchan.
During the last day of the shoot, the team was discussing how “102 Not Out” should also have a song featuring both the actors. Bachchan instantly gave a nod to the idea and even said that he would compose the song himself. When Umesh Shukla, the director, approached Kapoor to sing, though the actor was apprehensive he said that he would like to do rehearsals first and then go ahead. Said Shukla, “When Rishi-Ji first came to the recording studio, he did a rehearsal and was himself surprised to discover his singing talent. We did not have to do retakes as his first was perfect.”
The last time more than one actor sang together was in Himesh Reshammiya’s 2012 “Bol Bachchan”’s title-track with Bachchan again, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. Before that, Kamal Haasan and Sridevi sang in “Sadma” (1983).
for the record, Kapoor has recited a few words in Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s “Amar Akbar Anthony” (1977) and “Naseeb” (1981), Anu Malik’s “Hawalaat” (1987) and Kamal Makhdoom’s “Naqab” (1989).
