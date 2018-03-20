MUMBAI — While the buzz was that Jahnvi Kapoor or Priya Prakash Warrier were in the running, it has now been confirmed by Rohit Shetty (and co-producer Karan Johar) that it is Sara Ali Khan who will play the female lead in Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba” opposite Ranveer Singh.
Khan had actually started out by going to Johar for her first break long before “Kedarnath.” Shetty also confirmed the news on Instagram. He posted the picture of himself with Johar and Khan with the caption, “Sara Ali Khan - The Simmba girl #Simmba #SaraTheSimmbaGirl.”
The film will hit screens Dec. 28, 2018, the Christmas week, which has been a bumper box-office period for ages, and especially in the last decade.
Ranveer Singh’s look as the notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao was released recently, and now people are awaiting his chemistry with this new actress after giving Parineeti Chopra her startup in “Ladies Vs. Ricky Behl,” way back in 2011 as one of four leading ladies in that film.
A statement from Dharma Productions said, “After the release of the first poster which featured Ranveer Singh, there was immense curiosity on who would be cast as the film’s female lead. Now it’s confirmed. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have signed Sara Ali Khan for the film, opposite Ranveer, who plays the role of a notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao.”
This is the first time Shetty will launch a new face in his 15-year career, which includes working with top names like Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol and Parineeti Chopra.
Khan is currently shooting for her first signed film, “Kedarnath,” which stars Sushant Singh Rajput, and was expected to release the same day. Now, by default, as “Kedarnath” has been pushed to next year, Khan will have her first release on the same day, but it will be this film. She joins a long list of stars from Shammi Kapoor to Kimi Katkar, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar et al whose first releases were NOT their first signed films.
“Simmba” is the official Hindi remake of NTR Jr.’s Telugu hit, “Temper.”
“We have bought the rights, but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four or five scenes from “Temper” and we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with ‘Singham,’” said Shetty in an earlier interview.
