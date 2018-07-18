MUMBAI— Known for his impeccable directorial skills and on-screen action, Rohit Shetty is set to go on yet another journey of his reality-action television series, “Khatron Ke Khiladi.”
He took to Instagram to share his excitement giving us a sneak-peek in his 35 days’ action-packed schedule and wrote, “Argentina - 9 Degree Celsius at present...Difficult Terrain to Shoot Action! 35 Days, 62 Stunts No Computer Graphics... Cuts, Sprains, Bruises. Pure Real Raw Action and That’s what I Love! Khatron Ke Khiladi Begins...”
We've seen Shetty hosting the show last year in daunting and extreme locations. We can’t wait to watch him as he is back with some spine-chilling stunts and a bunch of enthusiastic participants.
