MUMBAI—"Sadak 2," the sequel of Pooja Bhatt's 1991 hit film "Sadak," has been locked for release on Nov. 15, 2019.
Mahesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films are presenting "Sadak 2," which is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, read a statement.
Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, who had starred in the original film with Sanjay Dutt, had said "Sadak 2" will deal with the issue of depression.
Last year, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said: "We are making 'Sadak 2' in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is a Drug Abuse Survivor), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film, but we are making a commercial film.
"We have to make our point, and we chose film as our medium because when you choose a mainstream format, then your message goes deeper and wider," she added.
"Sadak" saw Dutt playing the character of a young man in love with a sex worker – essayed by Pooja Bhatt – and fights against all odds to be with her.
