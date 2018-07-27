Produced by: Rahul Mittra and Tigmanshu Dhulia
Directed by: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Written by: Sanjay Chouhan & Tigmanshu Dhulia
Music: Rana Mazumder, Aanjan Bhattacharya & Siddharth Pandit
Starring: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgil, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan, Chintrangda Singh, Deepraj Rana, Zakir Hussain, Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali, Deepak Tijori, Pamela Singh Bhutoria & others
MUMBAI—Sex, intrigue, more sex, more intrigue…and so on. This seems to be the motto behind the making of this film. “Let’s make a third sequel!” one man suggests. “Why?” asks the other. “Why not? Just for sequel’s sake!” comes the reply. “Okay!” agrees the first.
That, in short, seems to be the premise of “Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3” – a great example of exactly how sequels should NOT be made. It is bigger (it has too many characters; some of them are quite extraneous, and it has some obligatory shots of London), emphatically not better, avoidably complicated, and with a dotty climax that suggests creative fatigue on the part of the writers and director, apart from undue optimism about a possible part four.
But you never know. Considering that part one did not do well but was a delight and hence became a mini-cult film, and part two was a washout, the producers also seem supremely overconfident of the brand (as if it is “Dhoom”, Ha Ha Ha!), or rather of convincing financiers to back the next part. So much so that they have never even bothered to publicize the latest installment properly!
The story is the same – of the conflict between Saheb aka Aditya Pratap Singh (Sheirgil) and his libidinous wife Begum aka Madhavi (Mahie Gill). The story takes off from where part 2 ended, and Saheb is now out of jail. Cold-bloodedly, Madhavi shoots his second wife Ranjana (Soha Ali Khan) cold-bloodedly, and the latter just lies in coma throughout the film, with nothing shown of what happens to her!
A night of animal passion with the sexually-deprived Aditya leads to Madhavi becoming pregnant, but can one’s basic nature be changed? Now an MLA, she plots to kill him after encountering the bitter Uday Pratap Singh (Sanjay Dutt), pub owner in London, who belongs to a royal Rajasthani family (father Kabir Bedi, brother Deepak Tijori) that hates him. And Kabir and Sanjay are adept at Russian roulette, see?
The stage is set. Saheb thinks Biwi has reformed, Biwi wants him dead, ditto Ranjana’s father Bunny uncle (a ridiculous name for Zakir Hussain, who is also unusually tepid), who thinks Saheb has shot Ranjana. Uday’s family wants to get rid of him too. And Biwi will use Uday and his Russian roulette to make Saheb kill himself. Saheb has this acolyte Deepal (Pamela Singh Bhutoria) who keeps a phone tap on seemingly everyone around, and so Saheb now knows Uday wants to kill him and decides to turn the tables on Uday. A bloodied climax ensues, and of course, the Saheb and Biwi must live on, so that a fourth chapter can be made!
The writing (Dhulia with Chouhan) is weak, and Dhulia, capable as a director come success (only “Paan Singh Tomar” in his career as a break-even film) or flop (“Haasil,” “Shagird” and even “Raag Desh”) seems to be caught on a wrong and desperate foot. Most flop directors desperately take recourse to make a sequel to their tried-and-tested appreciated/hit films to safeguard their commercial standing (remember RGV et al.), and this one is no different. A humbler approach and realization that the audience just wants value for money with a tang of freshness even in sequels will take Dhulia and his skills places, not overconfidence!
Jimmy Sheirgil impresses as always, and Mahie Gill is by now in sync with her character. Deepraj Rana in his brief role of a loyalist impresses, and so does Bhutoria. Chitrangda Singh is surprisingly impressive as Dutt’s love Suhani. Dutt surprisingly is supremely apathetic, does not look in fettle at all, and it is his role’s fault. Correction: It is his fault that he accepted it! The rest either have nothing to do or do their bits mechanically.
Technically above average, it has pleasant but unmemorable songs and as a package, can be completely avoided.
Rating: **
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.