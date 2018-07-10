MUMBAI—Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on July 9 began shooting for "Housefull 4," the fourth film in Sajid Nadiadwala's comedy franchise.
Actor Bobby Deol, the latest addition to the franchise, announced the commencement of the shoot for the film on his Twitter account.
Happy about joining the cast of the film, Deol tweeted a photo of himself with actor Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay, and wrote: "Do I foresee crazy times ahead? Yes, it is time for 'Housefull 4'."
Akshay Kumar too shared the same picture on his Twitter account.
"It's time to be a silver fox, break Bobby Deol's funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy Riteish Deshmukh, because the boys are back with four times the fun," he wrote.
The movie is being directed by Sajid Khan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.