MUMBAI—After individual character posters, Salman Khan treats the audience with a poster dedicated to his love interest in “Race 3.” Khan, who is busy shooting in Sonmarg, Kashmir and Ladakh, for a romantic song with Jacqueline Fernandez, shared a glimpse of their crackling chemistry. In the new look, Fernandez flaunts her hot bod in a backless top as she stands facing a dapper Khan who is holding a gun.
Salman Khan took to Twitter sharing, “Racing hearts ♥ #Race3 #Songshoot in #Ladakh.”
“Race 3” will once again bring back the super-hit pairing after their 2013 blockbuster hit film “Kick.” Starring an ensemble cast of Khan, Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2018 and has Sonakshi Sinha in a cameo appearance.
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, “Race 3” is directed by Remo D’Souza and will hit theatres Jun. 15.
