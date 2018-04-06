MUMBAI—With the recent verdict on the blackbuck poaching case sentencing Salman Khan to five years in jail, Salman Khan Films have now decided that they will set into motion seven shows.
As per popular portal bollywoodhungama.com, a meeting was held after the judgment was passed, in which it has been decided that they will have seven shows on floor across seven channels, including Star, Sony, Aapka Colors and Zee.
Khan’s brother Sohail Khan will be playing the lead in a show based on real-life wrestler Gama Pehalwan. There are some more on the anvil: a romantic drama set in the backdrop of a college, and a family drama and a murder mystery in the pipeline. A crime thriller based on the lives of Mumbai police. There are rumors of a popular yesteryear actor (Dharmendra?) being roped in for the forthcoming family drama.
A reality show is also being made to find fresh talent for the industry and the portal writes that it is one of Salman’s most ambitious projects and Khan has even shot a commercial for the same. Before he left for the Da-Bangg Tour, Salman Khan had wrapped up the ad campaign for this show.
And on the film front…
Salman Khan has recently completed work on his Eid 2018 release “Race 3” and for a song in “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.” He was to start work on his production “Bharat,” while his other production starring his sister Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma, “Loveratri,” is making brisk progress. Coming up also at the year-end is his cameo in “Zaro,” while “Kick 2” is also being planned. Reportedly, over Rs. 140 crore is riding on him.
