MUMBAI—Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced he will announce the leading lady for his upcoming directorial "Bharat" soon.
"Yes yes yes... We will announce the leading lady of 'Bharat' soon. We have been shooting non-stop and simultaneously preparing for international schedules," Zafar tweeted on July 28.
The filmmaker on Friday announced that actress Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the Salman Khan starrer for a "very special" reason.
The first schedule included shooting for a grand circus sequence.
The director previously worked with the "Dabangg" star in blockbusters like "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai."
The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father." It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
"Bharat," which will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated for an Eid release in 2019.
