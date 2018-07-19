MUMBAI— As the team of “Bharat” is gearing up for the shoot of the period film, writer-director Ali Abbas Zafar shared an insight into the “aerial” preparations of the crew.
Starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani with Tabu and Sunil Grover, it will be taking the audience back to the 1960s era and also recreating a circus, with Patani as a trapeze artiste. “Bharat” will have a huge circus sequence, for which artistes have been roped in from around the world. Patani too, earlier, took to social media to share workout videos showcasing her prep.
Showcasing a sneak peek into the prep for the film, Zafar shared a video of the crew members performing aerial stunts. The director tweeted, “Straps #flying people @Bharat_TheFilm preparation…”
Khan will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid 2019 with the release of “Bharat.” He will be sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late twenties, looking much leaner and younger. Khan will be recreating his “Maine Pyaar Kiya” look, which to those in the know, has created immense excitement.
The film also brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 “Sultan.” The hit duo will be marking a hat-trick after their last outing “Tiger Zinda Hai.”
The film has a character-driven story and will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Vishal-Shekhar score music.
