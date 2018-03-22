MUMBAI — Hollywood action coordinator Tom Struthers, who had earlier worked with Salman Khan on “Tiger Zinda Hai,” has been roped in to choreograph the stunt sequences for the action-packed climax of “Race 3.”
Khan’s last release, “Tiger Zinda Hai,” saw the actor performing high-octane scenes which garnered humongous love and appreciation.
It is a known fact that when Khan likes someone’s work, he wants to work with them again whether it’s his heroines, directors, or even technicians. This time, he has reunited with Struthers.
The team of “Race 3” is currently camping in Abu Dhabi, and will shoot the high-octane scenes over the next month-and-a-half.
Struthers, who has worked on several films with Christopher Nolan, like “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Inception,” along with Indian fight master Anal Arasu, is currently planning the film’s climax.
Director Remo D’Souza has been working in consultation with both of them. The trio (D’Souza, Struthers and Arasu) has been discussing ideas and putting the choreography for the action scenes in place for the last three months.
They even reached Abu Dhabi much before the others to make sure everything was in place and that there was no delay. This will be the team’s last schedule, after which the film will enter the post-production stage.
The cast of “Race 3” consists of Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, “Race 3” will hit theatres on Eid 2018.
