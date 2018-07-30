MUMBAI — Bollywood superstar Salman Khan July 30 welcomed Katrina Kaif to the cast of “Bharat” in style, by calling her “sundar” (beautiful) and “susheel” (virtuous).
“Ek sundar aur susheel ladki jiska naam hai Katrina Kaif... Swagat hai aapka ‘Bharat’ ki zindagi mein (A beautiful and virtuous girl named Katrina... We welcome you the world of ‘Bharat’),” Khan tweeted.
Kaif, who has given several hits with Khan at the box office, will play his love interest in “Bharat,” directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
The three are reuniting for the period drama after “Tiger Zinda Hai.” Zafar had also directed Kaif in “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,” and is looking forward to working with his “three collaboration buddy.”
Kaif has stepped into a role which was originally being played by Priyanka Chopra, who according to Zafar, opted out of the project “in the Nick of time.” His announcement alluded to the U.S. media speculation about Chopra’s engagement to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.
“Bharat” went on floors earlier this month. It has already begun its first schedule, including a grand circus sequence featuring Khan and Disha Patani.
Kaif will join the shoot for the upcoming schedules, beginning in September.
