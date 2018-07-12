MUMBAI—Sanjay Dutt seems to have a choc-a-bloc schedule this year. Besides “Saheb Biwi and Gangster 3” and “Prassthanam,” the actor will now have an autobiography, which Harper Collins India will be publishing for his 60th birthday, Jul. 29, 2019.
The book will comprise of interesting stories of his youth, his career, and his prison experiences. Beginning with the death of his mother Nargis in 1981, the memoir will unfold into his relationships, his battle against drugs and legal problems all the way to his current life.
In an interview, Dutt said this book will contain stories that have never been revealed before. “I am delighted that next year, as I turn 60, Harper Collins will be publishing my autobiography,” he said. “I have had the fortune (!) of living a remarkable life, full of ups and downs, joys and sorrows. There are so many interesting stories to tell that I’ve never had the chance to tell before. I am looking forward so much to sharing my memories and emotions with readers everywhere.”
Harper Collins India’s Udayan Mitra said that the world will discover a Sanjay Dutt that even his fans are not aware of through this book.
