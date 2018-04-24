MUMBAI—Here is an introduction to “Sanju…One Man, Many Lives.” After treating the audience with the teaser of the much-awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic, the makers have now released the poster, featuring Ranbir Kapoor showcasing five different shades of Dutt in one frame. Every look in the poster has a story a tell.
The recently-released teaser traces the highs and lows of Dutt’s life. Coming from a family of stars, he also became a film actor, and then saw dizzying heights as well as the darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones and the speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.
“Sanju” is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man facing everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you wondering, “Did this really happen?” This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true.
At the trailer launch on Apr. 24, also attended by Kapoor, Dutt and Chopra, Hirani revealed why he decided to name the film “Sanju.” “Actually, we thought of many titles. One of them was “Aisa Hi Hoon.” Anything you attach with a name in a biopic is like an adjective. Even if you say ‘Aisa Hi Hoon’ or ‘Sarphira,’ either you are glorifying him or attacking him. One thing all of us were clear about was that we wanted a neutral title. Dutt seemed a little harsh. Then I heard a gem from him. Apparently, Nargis-ji used to call him ‘Sanju’ with a lot of affection. We thought this is the most non-committal and neutral title, with no pre-conceived notions.”
Hirani added, “I don't think there is any actor in India who will allow us to show his life the way Sanjay has. He gave us a free hand, and he hasn’t even seen the whole movie. I have told him to come and see it, but he said he’ll watch it at the premiere.”
Agreed producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, “There are so many actors whose relationships and affairs you know about, but they try and keep it a secret and tell their media friends not to write about it. But then there is Sanjay who tells us about his whole story and all his relationships. Still, we had to make him sign a legal paper so that we could show everything he told us on the big screen.”
Kapoor said that when he heard the script, “I was shocked by his story. I knew him as a family friend. He treated me as a brother. But when I heard about what he went through, the controversies with the gun, the passing away of his mother, his equations with all the girls, I was shocked. The most difficult part for me was playing the young Sanjay Dutt. How he struggled and dealt with drug addiction, with his mother passing away and everything else was very hard. The best part was the “Munna Bhai” phase.”
Dutt stated, “I have seen the teaser already, and I could not believe how Ranbir looks exactly like me!” But it was left to Chopra to be at his usual candid best by saying, “Ranbir is one of the finest actors right now. He has made some wrong choices in terms of movies and scripts in the past few years, but no one can take away his talent, and you will see his performance in this movie.”
Starring Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani, the film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, and is slated to release on June 29.
In true modern tradition, the music composer of the film has not been announced, but the overwhelming possibility here is of Shantanu Moitra, who has been a constant with both Hirani and Chopra for over a decade now. Tough luck, Moitra. Music is so taken for granted this days, and in fact, it is a relief that the film has no songs from Dutt’s repertoire re-created!
Watch the teaser here.
