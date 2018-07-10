MUMBAI— The motion poster of Sanjay Dutts Productions’ “Prassthanam,” (please note all the numerology in ‘Dutts and Prassthanam), which is a Hindi remake of the Telegu hit of the same name, is out giving an insight into the world of this thrilling family drama currently being shot in Lucknow. As Dutt speaks, “Haq doge to ‘Ramayan’ shuru hogi. Haq chheenoge to ‘Mahabharat’ shuru hogi (If you give me my rights, Ramayan will begin. If you take away what is mine, a Mahabharat will begin!).”
Directed by Deva Katta, it features Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.