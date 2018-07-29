MUMBAI—As Sanjay Dutt turned 59 on July 29, his wife Maanayata Dutt showered praise on him for being a "darling husband" and a "comforting father."
"A darling husband, a comforting father and the reason behind our smiles. Thank you for everything that you do for us. So blessed to have you in my life. Happy birthday love. Mom and dad will always be proud of you," Maanayata Dutt tweeted along with a photograph in which she is seen with Sanjay and their two children – son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.
On the background, wall are photographs of Dutt’s late parents and actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, who were a huge support system to him in his tumultuous life.
Sanjay Dutt celebrated his birthday midnight with friends and family members here. He was twinning in black with Maanayata at the party, where celebrities like R. Madhavan, Amrita Arora, Tanisha Mukerji, Chunky Panday and others were in attendance. Sanjay even greeted some of his fans.
While his eldest daughter Trishala Dutt posted a photograph with him on Instagram, wishing her "Daddy Dukes' a "happy birthday," here's what some Bollywood celebrities tweeted on Sanjay's special day:
Chitrangda Singh: “Happy happy birthday to the nicest, warmest person I've met. Sanjay Dutt, may God keep you happy, healthy and most of all loved always.”
Poonam Dhillon: “Happy Birthday dear Sanju! Wish you a fabulous year ahead.”
Rohit Roy: “Happy birthday Sanju sir. Lots of love always. Your 'jaadu ki jhappi' right back at you.”
Satyajeet Dubey: “Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt. Grateful to you for embracing me, looking after me and having my back. Love you to the moon and back. You're a gem.”
R. Madhavan: “Happy Happy Birthday and wish you an extraordinary year ahead bro Sanjay Dutt. May this year be the best one yet.”
