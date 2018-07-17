MUMBAI—After the success of “Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety,” writer-director Luv Ranjan announced his next directorial with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Both the stars had reportedly flipped for the script, with Kapoor calling it a no-holds-barred, bold entertainer and a hard-hitting drama.
However, after the blockbuster success of “Sanju,” the film may go through a rough patch. Kapoor, reportedly, wants a bigger share of the profits than Devgn (senior to him by 16 years!) and to re-structure his pay package. As of now, the film does not even have a producer.
According to a leading portal, bollywoodhungama.com, the director has been unavailable for comment. But according to us, actors should not start flying on air after any blockbuster and must remain on terra firma. They cannot afford to forget that a film works first because of the content (created by the director) and the star only helps its initial opening, if at all. In this specific case, despite the phenomenal Kapoor performance, “Sanju” is a Rajkumar Hirani show all the way.
And so, it is equally silly that even Sanjay Dutt, who has never given a hit of this stature or degree in 37 years as a hero, claim a fee hike. Reports suggest that he left “Housefull 4” directed by Sajid Khan as he wanted a bigger pay packet after “Sanju” hit home. The Akshay Kumar film now has Nana Patekar in Dutt’s role. However, this time producer Sajid Nadiadwala has told the media that Dutt was never in, but Patekar always was!
