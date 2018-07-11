MUMBAI— After it’s incredible success worldwide, Rajkumar Hirani now heads to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with his film “Sanju” to screen it for Australian students. The Melbourne Festival is a celebration of Indian cinema in the land Down Under. This year, the festival will be taking place from Aug. 10 to 22, under the unifying theme of inclusion.
The festival will present Hirani as the key guest who will celebrate Indian Cinema along with the diaspora at IFFM. Hirani will be screening the film for university students from LaTrobe, where a mix of kids from all races and countries study.
He will introduce the film, talk about Sanjay Dutt and show them a very different sort of biopic with which they are not familiar. For many, this will be their first Indian film ever. About the screening Hirani said, “It is always an enriching experience when people of different diaspora watch our films. I look forward to the special screening for the students. It would be an interesting experience to see the reactions of those who are almost alien to Hindi films and to Sanjay Dutt.”
