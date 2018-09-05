MUMBAI—Sara Ali Khan, who is all geared up to set foot into the profession with “Simmba” and “Kedarnath,” took to her Instagram wishing both her directors Happy Teacher’s Day.
She shared throwback pictures with heartwarming posts for Rohit Shetty and Abhishek Kapoor. Wishing Shetty, Khan posted a series of pictures by saying, “Happy Teachers’ Day @itsrohitshetty Sir!! Thank you for being the kindest, warmest and most giving person I know. And thank you for trying to teach me not just my job, but how to be a better person each time I meet you.”
The actress also wished Abhishek Kapoor by sharing an on-set picture captioning, “शिक्षक दिवस की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ @gattukapoor । इस दिन पर मैं आपका शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहती हूँ कि आपने मुझे केदारनाथ की इस यात्रा पर ले जाना उचित समझा। इस मौक़े के लिए, आपके प्रोत्साहन के लिए और मेरे प्रति आपके धीरज के लिए मैं हमेशा आपकी आभारी रहूँगी। (Happy Teacher’s Day! On this day, I want to thank you for considering me fit for ‘Kedarnath.’ I will always be obliged to you for this opportunity, your encouragement and patience towards me.)”
It is indeed gratifying that this young lady can express so fluidly in Hindi in 2018!!
Khan’s posts are a testimony of her strong bond with both Shetty and Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan made a thoughtful gesture by making her Instagram debut on Aug, 15. Her first post was a visual rendition of the national anthem of India along with a pop art image of author Rabindranath Tagore. Interestingly the Nobel winning poet happens to be her direct ancestor from her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s side.
