MUMBAI — Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi has been nominated as the Global Leadership Ambassador for Women in Public Service Project, a Hillary Clinton-founded program aimed at empowering the next generation of women around the world.
According to the official WPSP website, it is an innovative initiative to advance women to positions of influence in governments and civic organizations worldwide and was founded by Clinton in partnership with the U.S. Department of State and the Seven Sister Colleges of Barnard College, Bryn Mawr College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Wellesley College.
"I am honored to be nominated as Global Leadership Ambassador for Women in Public Service Project at Wilson Centre, USA," Azmi tweeted.
WPSP is a program of the Global Women's Leadership Initiative. It also mobilizes women on issues of critical importance in public service.
Azmi has been speaking up for women's rights and has been working towards uplifting women's status in the society through her Mijwan Welfare Society.
