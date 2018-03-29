MUMBAI—Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is loving and enjoying the making of his upcoming film "Zero."
He took to Twitter to thank the film's director Aanand L. Rai for it.
"I am loving and living making 'Zero' the Film. Thanks Aanand L. Rai and the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast'," he wrote.
Khan will be featuring as a dwarf. According to Rai, this is a story that celebrates the imperfections in one's life.
The teaser, unveiled on Jan. 1, shows Shah Rukh Khan essaying a vertically challenged man dancing away at a party.
The film, releasing on Dec. 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actors had last featured together in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan."
