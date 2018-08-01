MUMBAI—The Impacct Foundation at Tata Memorial Hospital, supported by Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation and Kolkata Knight Riders, have taken up the initiative to support the kids who are set to represent India at the World Children’s Winners Games this year.
The Gift of Life Foundation, founded by Russian actresses Chulpan Khamatova and Dina Korzun, has been giving this amazing opportunity for the survivors of childhood cancer each year, since 2010. The World Children’s Winners Games are organized in Moscow, Russia, where survivors from all over the world are invited to participate in competitive events like track, chess, football, table-tennis, swimming and shooting, where they go on to search for and gain their self-worth.
Kolkata Knight Riders along with Meer Foundation are supporting the children by providing jerseys and kits for the tournament. The games will take place this year between Aug. 2 and 6 and nearly ten kids, along with one parent per child, and accompanied by doctors and social workers, are sent every year. Shah Rukh Khan, who is an avid fan of sports, invited the kids at his residence, Mannat, to wish them the very best.
On meeting them, Khan said, “Each kid that I met today has been a winner in his or her own life. It was great spending time with these rays of sunshine, and I wish them all the luck not just for the games in Russia, but also for everything else in their life. I have learned a lot from them today. They are a source of inspiration and represent the true spirit of sportsmanship.”
Dr. Tushar Vora of Tata Memorial Hospital, added, “These bravehearts are children who have fought and conquered the dreaded disease of cancer and are now headed to Moscow, where more than 500 survivors of childhood cancer across 20 countries will participate in various games. Each of them is already a winner, but this international platform will provide them with more exposure, confidence, and spirit to reintegrate back into society and become proud, productive members. We are proud to know that Mr. Shah Rukh Khan supports and encourages this endeavor of the Tata Memorial Centre.”
