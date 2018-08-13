MUMBAI— Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Trinbago Knight Riders, landed in the capital of the Caribbean country early Aug. 10 night. He went straight to a get-together organized for him to meet with the team that has won the championship twice, in 2015 and 2017 to support them in Caribbean Premiere League 2018.
Launching the new anthem for the team titled #WeIsTheChampion, Khan tweeted about his captain DJ Bravo, who has recorded the single in his trademark style. The video featuring Bravo and a few team members like Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo, also has Shah Rukh break a leg with local carnival dancers.
King Khan was also seen mingling with the team at a private gathering upon his arrival. He attended the two home games Aug. 10 and 11, along with events lined up with dignitaries and sports stars from Trinidad & Tobago. Watch the video here.
