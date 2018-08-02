MUMBAI—Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan, who is known for supporting acid attack victims through his Meer Foundation, urges his fans to lend support to such brave survivors.
The "Baazigar" actor on Aug. 1 took to his Instagram to upload a video sharing a powerful message for all.
In the video, he is seen saying, "Beauty is not skin deep, is often said but not really felt. We all need well, but we look away, we shy away from looking at things that are unpleasant, yet we want social acceptance for ourselves, we discriminate from inside, yet we fight for empowerment, yes we all need well, but we do look away."
Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation that has been established to provide support to acid attack survivors through medical treatment, legal aid, rehabilitation and vocational training, has also teamed up with Vogue and Hothur Foundation to make acid attack victims free from all the social evils and heartless acts of violence and discrimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.