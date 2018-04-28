MUMBAI— Shah Rukh Khan’s one-day trip to the Middle- East witnessed unprecedented crowds in all three countries – Dubai, Doha and Kuwait city.
The appearance of the superstar led to frenzy among fans as the crowds jostled to get a glimpse of Khan. The actor travelled across three countries to inaugurate Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms at the three locations. His packed schedule began with a showroom launch at Meena Bazaar in Dubai at 2:30 pm. He then jetted off to Kuwait where he inaugurated the second showroom at Fahaheel in Kuwait, followed by a dash to Doha, Qatar, where he inaugurated the third showroom at around 9 PM.
Khan, despite his tiring schedule, did not fail to delight his fans who had been waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstar, and danced with them to the beats of his most popular hits, including “Chhaiyya Chhaiyya” and “Gerua,” besides breaking out some of his iconic dialogues from his films “Raees” and “Don.”
The star also interacted with his fans, hugging, shaking hands and taking selfies with them to make their wait worth memorable. In fact, at Fahaheel in Kuwait, a sandstorm and rain began just before the star was to arrive, but it did not dampen the spirit of his fans as they braved the elements to meet their icon.
Khan was accompanied by T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers, and executive directors Rajesh Kalyanaraman and Ramesh Kalyanaraman.
