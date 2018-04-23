MUMBAI—Actor Shahid Kapoor, who bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award (Best Actor) for his performance in "Padmaavat," has dedicated the award to wife Mira Rajput.
Talking about the award, he won on Apr. 21, Shahid Kapoor said: "This is my first award for 'Padmaavat' this year, so I am really very happy, and I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, Mira because she tolerated me for a year during this period and without her I wouldn't have been able to do this film. So I am very thankful to her."
Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput, and the couple is blessed with a daughter, Misha. Recently, the couple announced they are waiting for the arrival of their second child.
Talking about becoming a father for the second time, he said: "I am very happy, and we just felt like sharing it with everyone. Mira wanted to put it out on Instagram, and I thought that the photograph was really cute, it was a spontaneous decision, and it just happened. It was a great weekend for the family."
Kapoor is also happy for his brother Ishaan Khattar winning accolades for his debut movie "Beyond The Clouds" helmed by Majid Majidi.
"Ishaan has given a spectacular performance. He is getting a lot of love. He is very deserving of all the applause and appreciation; he is a very talented boy," he said.
"Of course he just started, but he has lots to learn and a long way to go. He has to put his head down, with humility and work hard. He is getting good opportunities to work with people like Majid Majidi and now Shashank Khaitan, I think he should consider himself fortunate," the "Udta Punjab" actor said.
Next, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Shree Narayan Singh directorial.
Talking about the film's progress, he said: "Seventy percent of the film is complete, and some 30 percent is left. Next week we start shooting again, and I believe by May the shooting will be complete."
The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 was graced by several Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar, Simi Garewal, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aryan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.