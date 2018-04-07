MUMBAI—One of our best dancers, Shahid Kapoor, is the latest celebrity to try out the green alien dance on musical.ly. Popularly known as #DameTuCosita and #DanceWithAlien, Kapoor created a ‘Duet’ with the green alien, and in less than 24 hours of posting, the video has got over 2.3 million views, which the actor shared on Instagram.
Matching his moves to that of the green alien, Kapoor uploaded his video with the caption, “Love the #DmeTuCosita on musical.ly app! Do the #DanceWithAlien #DameTuCoSita. Download musical.ly app and enjoy more funny videos @musical.lyindiaofficial.”
The global trend, triggered by Indian ‘musers,’ has gripped the Internet, and several celebrities have given in to the alien dance fever. Some of the popular celebrities to ‘Duet’ with the green alien include Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma, television actresses Divyanka Tripathi and Aditi Bhatia, comedian Bhuvan Bam, Yami Gautam and more.
‘musical.ly’ is a global video community that celebrates creativity. The App empowers users to create and share original videos that express their humor and talent, to discover a world of entertaining content, and to connect with a global community based on their interests. Every day, millions of people use musical.ly to express themselves through singing, dancing, comedy and more. In addition to hundreds of millions of user-generated videos, the platform has attracted major artistes, launched the careers of many social media influencers, and featured original content from some of the largest entertainment companies.
