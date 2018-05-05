MUMBAI— Jacqueline Fernandez gifted her make-up artiste Shaan Muttathil a brand new car on his 34th birthday.
Simi Garewal is currently working on the next season of her famous talk show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.”
Bhushan Kumar has now joined hands with UV Creations, one of the leading and most successful production houses in the South, to present “Saaho” in the Northern markets of India.
Taking the global fandom of the superstar into consideration, Mahesh Babu’s “Bharat Ane Nenu” was released in 45 countries across the globe.
The cast of Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bharat,” after Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, has Sunil Grover in a pivotal role as a part of Khan’s journey from the ages of 30 to 65 years.
Grover, a popular comedian and television host, has also been roped in to play the male lead in Vishal Bhardwaj’s dark comedy “Chhuriyaan.”
Actress and active environmentalist Juhi Chawla has been creating awareness on the hazards of plastic pollution to our environment and has vowed to distribute one lakh cloth bags in the city.
Pooja Hedge, after eight hours of rehearsals for a week, shot a long dance sequence in a single take owing to limited time available—15 minutes!— to the team of the Telugu film on a busy street in the United States of America.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been awarded the Outlook Social Media Award for Inspirational Celebrity of the Year at the Outlook Social Media Awards in Delhi, and said, “Success isn’t when you win accolades, it’s when you are in a position when you are able to inspire.”
Actor Raveena Tandon Thadani has appealed to the government to ban animal circuses, and has written to the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to impose a “complete and immediate end” to the use of all animals in circuses.
Salman Khan will not dance in a special act, due to time constraints, in Isabelle Kaif’s debut film “Time to Dance” opposite Sooraj Pancholi.
Govinda plays a dual role with one character inspired by Baba Ramdev and one by Vijay Mallya, in Pehlaj Nihalani’s “Rangeela Raja.”
Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that two of his older hits, “Jahaan teri yeh nazar hai” (”Kaalia” / 1981) and “Say Shava Shava” (“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” / 2001) were modified respectively by R.D. Burman and Aadesh Shrivastava as per his suggestions and were originally not the way we hear them now.
Karisma Kapoor has claimed that Salman Khan has always been closer to her rather than Kareena Kapoor Khan, who he just considers a child!
Saket Chaudhary, “Hindi Medium” director, who is not at all keen on sequels, will direct a social drama for Sajid Nadiadwala.
Sony Entertainment Television’s “Dil Hi Toh Hai” produced by Ekta Kapoor, is said to be a remake of Karan Johar’s film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”!
American-born model-turned-Indian actress Nargis Fakhri has confirmed her relationship with Hollywood music producer and director Matt Alonzo and lives with him in Los Angeles.
Imtiaz Ali, on the other hand, is in love with “MasterChef Australia” season 6 contestant, celebrity chef, restuaratuer and cookbook author Sarah Todd.
Bipasha Basu will play the lead in a slice-of-life film co-produced by singer Mika Singh, and hubby Karan Singh Grover has also been approached for it.
Arjun Kapoor is doing a special song in cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor’s new film, “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” —anything, we guess, for a hit.
The film is complete, but Ranveer Singh and Kalki Koechlin will soon record a song for Zoya Akhtar’s film on rappers, “Gully Boy.”
Saif Ali Khan will also sing rap in a song composed and also sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh for his next film, “Baazaar.”
Pooja Hegde will be Prabhas’ leading lady in Telugu director Radha Krishna Kumar’s period romance, being made as a Hindi-Telugu bilingual.
Ranbir Kapoor’s tastes are genuinely evolving from his dark fare—after “Brahmastra,” he will do a laugh-riot for writer-director Luv Ranjan of “Sonu Ke Titu Li Sweety” fame.
Jackie Shroff and Vikrant Massey will play the leads in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s adaptation of the BBC crime drama that won the BAFTA award, “Criminal Justice.”
Ashwin Varde and Murud Khetan, who produced “Mubarakan,” have paid Rs. 7 crore for the remake rights of the Telugu hit “Arjun Reddy.”
Shahid Kapoor will play the lead in this remake, understandable because —apart from “Padmaavat,” in which he had almost a secondary role—his last success was the South-flavored “R…Rajkumar” way back in 2014!
Ali Fazal will team up with Taapsee Pannu for Sujoy Ghosh’s new thriller, a remake of the Spanish film “Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest).”
Rishi Kapoor plays a cop in Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph’s Hindi debut, a remake of “El Cuerpo,” a Spanish thriller again, with Emraan Hashmi also in the cast.
One of the well-known old-time teams—director B. Subhash and composer Bappi Lahiri—will reunite after 13 years for a new disco-based film, “Disco Dancing
