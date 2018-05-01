MUMBAI—Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months, travelling to different cities for events and numerous brands appearances and promotion. The wellness entrepreneur has had a choc-o-bloc schedule as she attended 11 events, including award ceremonies, brand summits and appearances, among other commitments, all within three days in three cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Shetty’s professionalism and dedication are well-known, and the actress, who has been shooting non-stop for the dance reality show, “Super Dancer 2,” worked a way out to unwind: The doting wife-mother whisked her family off to Maldives for a week.
For a well-deserved break, we say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.