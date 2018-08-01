MUMBAI—Shilpa Shetty Kundra continues to remain one of the most loved names on Indian television and only recently appeared on Salman Khan's show Dus Ka Dum 3.
Shilpa Shetty won ten lakhs on the show and donated her earnings to her nonprofit organization, the Shilpa Shetty Foundation, that provides shelter and education to orphans.
Shetty has been looking after several children’s homes and orphanages ever since she started the initiative eight years ago.
The actress turned entrepreneur hopes to rebuild an orphanage in Belgaum with her Dus Ka Dum earnings. When contacted said Shilpa Shetty, " The orphanage in Belgaum houses 60 children who are HIV survivors. For the past eight years, Raj [Kundra, husband] and I have been taking care of their accommodation, food and other needs. With this money, I want to rebuild the place." Adding that "The Belgaum children's shelter holds a special place in my heart. I read about this young guy who was single-handedly running the place. He had taken in children who were ostracized because they had HIV. I approached him and started funding the orphanage."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.