MUMBAI—From making her mark on the big screen, then television and even the digital space with her wellness channel, Shilpa Shetty Kundra now makes her big radio debut as she lends her voice to the “Mahabharata.”
The star, who has always been very spiritually inclined and takes great interest in mythology, will now narrate the “Mahabharata” as Draupadi.
Said Kundra, “As a teenager, B.R. Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ was the only show we were allowed to watch on TV. I have always been spiritually inclined, Draupadi is a beautifully etched, iconic character and I am happy to lend my voice to her while exploring a new medium.”
Kundra, has always been a torchbearer and was after winning hearts in “Big Brother” in the UK, was also among the first celebrities to judge reality television and later turned author with her bestseller book. She is now set to leave her mark over the radio platform in the company of several stalwarts.
“I listen to the radio a lot when I am on the road and so must many others be listening in the homes. This show will reach out to all of them,” said the actress.
