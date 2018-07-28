MUMBAI— Simi Garewal will do a special tribute for Shashi Kapoor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where Kapoor’s English film “Siddhartha” will be screened.
Kapoor’s 1973 release will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year to commemorate the late actor’s immense contribution to Indian cinema. The film, which is based on a book of the same name by Conrad Rooks, who also directed the film, shows the journey of Siddhartha, who engages in the search of meaningful way of life.
Simi Garewal, who was Shashi Kapoor’s co-star in the film, will be hosting the screening as a special commemoration for the late actor, following which she will also engage in a special Q&A session with the audience, who would be flying in from various parts of Australia and New Zealand.
“The film “Siddhartha” keeps getting into a resurgence every decade. And in the West, I find that even though Shashi has done a lot of films with Ismail Merchant, people still remember him for “Siddhartha.” Recently I was asked to present the film at a festival in London and pay tribute to Shashi. I just talk about Shashi before the screening, what I know about him and my feelings, my friendship and my work with him. So that’s the tribute, the happy moments I shared with my dear, dear friend,” said the actress.
