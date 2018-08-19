It’s a Sinha family avalanche from Aug. 24 to Sep. 7. These three Fridays will see films starring Sonakshi Sinha (“Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi”), Shatrughan Sinha and daughter Sonakshi in cameos (“Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se”) and her brother Luv Sinha in “Paltan” respectively.
The Sinha girl is thrilled that this has happened unplanned, and is gung-ho about the way her career has gone and is going. India-West met her the office of Eros International, producers of the “Happy” sequel, where an incredibly slim and fit Sinha, looking better than ever before, met us wearing a dark Tee carrying the word “Happy” with a light blue pair of jeans.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How was the whole “Happy” experience?
A: Oh, the entire unit had a ball, and we constantly laughing, despite some really bad weather while shooting in China. All of them – my co-stars Jimmy Sheirgill-sir and Jassie Gill, Diana Penty and Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra-sir and (writer-director) Mudassar Aziz have a terrific sense of humor.
I too like to look at the funny side of everything, and crack jokes. That’s why I love comedies. I like to make people laugh. I am a happy person!
Q: Have you watched the first film?
A: I loved “Happy Bhag Jayegi,” and that is why I am doing this film. The entire team is pretty much the same, and all the characters that were loved in the first part are back. When Mudassar came and narrated the film, I knew that I had to be a part of it. For me, choosing films has always been instinctive. I should get involved and react to the narration itself, and I can never accept a script to which I am reacting mechanically. Here, I was laughing at the right moments, and feeling emotional at the right moments too.
Q: How do you see comedy as a genre?
A: Comedy is the toughest thing. There are so many versions of comedy—dark, slapstick, mindless, logical as in “Happy…,” over-the-top and so on. Jimmy Sheirgill’s straight-faced comedy is terrific. So it is difficult to crack the code. I think half the onus is on the director and half on the actor.
Q: Anees Bazmee recently told me that comedy is something even great actors cannot do, or in any case need two or more films to get it right.
A: I guess it is each to his own. Some are born with it; some acquire it by experience. And you either have it in you or you don’t.
Q: Your last few films have not done well, like “Force 2,” Noor,” “Akira,” “Ittefaq” and “Welcome To New York.” On the other hand, many of your earlier films like “Dabangg,” “Rowdy Rathore,” “Son Of Sardaar,” “Dabangg 2” and “Holiday” were huge hits. Does that stress you out?
A: Why should I allow the peripherals to bog me down? I liked the scripts, the roles and my work was appreciated always. See, it is because of the hits that I have my reach as a star, why what I say on any topic is heard and accepted. But everyone has bad experiences, and they are necessary for growth. You learn from your mistakes. I was told some of my roles were meaningless, but if the roles had been so unimportant, they would not have been written, right?
Yes, there still are films that I look back and wonder about what I was doing in them! But that’s the learning process! Later, I began to look for good roles, and when I did “Noor” and “Akira,” I realized how difficult it can be to carry a film on my shoulders. I do now look for challenging roles.
Q: What is your definition of a challenging role?
A: It can sometimes vary, but generally characters who are completely different from me are challenging, like playing a village belle can be more difficult than the roles I played in “Lootera” or “Noor.” I like my director to discuss a character with me, because very often, what he wants me to do may be different from what I think, which can also be challenging.
Q: There are people who feel that you are too Indian in your image, and that’s not meant to be a compliment!
A (Laughs): But I AM Indian! I am a normal Indian hardworking girl with definite goals. My heart is in the right place, and my values are Indian! In fact, what I was missing in all my recent films was a classic Hindi movie with songs, dances, colorful settings and fun and celebration. When my first shoot for “Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi” was for a song, I thought, “Wowww! I am back!”
Q: We know your father Shatrughan Sinha was supposed to do a cameo as your dad in “Akira.” What made it happen with “Yamla…” instead ?”
A: Honestly, everything happened on the spur of the moment! To be even thought of for a song by Dharam-Ji was such a complete honor that I canceled everything I had planned to accommodate his shoot. I was just told by Salman Khan, “Let’s do a song for Dharam-Ji.” We decided even the costumes just a day earlier! And Salman said, ‘What’s your dad doing? Call him also, na!’ Dad now speaks his famous word, “Khamosh” in the song!
Q: There was Rekha too in the song.
A: Yes, and sharing screen space with her made me feel I was in heaven! And there was such a beautiful atmosphere on the set. Dharam-ji and dad have been such good friends for decades, and our families have been so close\
Q: What does your father think of his daughter today? Does he offer any advice?
A: Oh, he is very, very proud of me. He travels a lot, and he just loves it when people tell him, “Oh, you are Sonakshi’s father!” He is always there when I need help like when I am thinking too much about anything, I always turn to him for his suggestions. Yet, he thinks that whatever I do is the best because I am the youngest in my family!
Q: What about whetting scripts?
A: As I said, my choices are instinctive, but if needed, my go-to person is my mother as my father is too busy to go through them! And I really value her opinion as it is an outside view. My mom was in films but only for a short while.
Q: Which are your films to come?
A: I am Rajjo again in “Dabangg 3,” as Salman Khan’s wife. Then there is the ensemble cast “Kalank,” It is absolutely great to have co-stars like Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt, and feeding off the energies of such actors only improves your performance.
