MUMBAI—Sonakshi Sinha’s forthcoming laughter riot, “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi,” produced by Eros International and Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Mudassar Aziz, was a memorable experience for her, as she pulled off the tough act of driving a truck. Yes, you read it right!
For a particular scene, Sinha needed to drive a truck. The director was not sure if the actress would be able to pull it off because the heavy vehicle was not even on power steering. But she learned it within a few days and actually drove for 25 to 30 kilometers. The previous “Happy” (Diana Penty) and her man (Ali Fazal) are on the truck, hidden between rods.
Said Sinha, “Driving a truck is an entirely different ball-game, and so everyone was quite concerned! Luckily for me, I had learned how to drive on a manual SUV when I was 16 (!!), so I took that approach. So when I did drive it, of course, the steering was very heavy and difficult to maneuver, but I got the hang of it very quickly, and everyone was super impressed!”
By the way, Sona, the minimum age for driving in India is 18!
The movie, also featuring Diana Penty, Jimmy Shergill, Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra, Jassie Gill and Aparashakti Khurrana, is special to Sinha since it’s a successful franchise.
