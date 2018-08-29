MUMBAI—Actor Sooraj Pancholi will be launching his own active clothing brand next year.
A production company has approached Pancholi to launch his own line of fitness clothing. He first discussed about the brand last week. He plans to launch the clothing line by early next year.
"I am looking forward to this venture. I love the entire space of fitness so having an own line of fitness line will be another different space for me," Sooraj Pancholi said in a statement to IANS.
"These days people are lot more passionate about fitness and what they wear and the fashion space is growing big too," he added.
Pancholi’s activewear brand will target young consumers between 21 and 38 years of age. He will be involved in the marketing strategy and will be personally looking into the designing as well.
On the film front, Sooraj Pancholi has wrapped up shoot of "Time to Dance," helmed by Stanley D'Costa, and is looking forward to the release.
