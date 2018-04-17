MUMBAI—The shooting for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's upcoming movie "Dhadak," featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, has concluded.
Karan Johar, who is backing the film, on Apr. 17, shared a photograph of the film's lead pair along with Khaitan.
"The warmest trio at Dharma Movies! Shashank Khaitan is truly the strongest guide, mentor, friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of 'Dhadak,'" Johar captioned the image.
While "Dhadak," which is the Hindi remake of Marathi film "Sairat," will mark Janhvi Kapoor's foray into Bollywood, Khatter is making his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set movie "Beyond The Clouds."
"Sairat" was critically acclaimed for its content and performances by newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.
It was between the shoot of "Dhadak" that Janhvi Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. Kapoor put up a brave face and was back to shoot the film within a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.