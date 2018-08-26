MUMBAI— The makers of “Hotel Milan” have released the first song from the film, titled “Stepney.” The song is a funny take on a serious issue, which advocates stepping out of a relationship that makes one feel like a spare wheel that is used only when another one gets punctured.
Composed and sung by Harshit Saxena, the song is penned by Kumaar.
The movie will inspire controversy with its theme of anti-Romeo squads. Starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Karishma Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeishan Quadri in lead roles, the movie is extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh. Produced by Haresh Patel and directed by Vishal Mishra, it is slated to release Sept. 14.
Watch the song here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.