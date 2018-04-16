MUMBAI—The long-delayed Sunny Deol film “Bhayyaji Superhitt” is back on track, complete with an extra “t” in the second word. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, and Sanjay Mishra along with Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel and is all set to release on Sept. 14.
Brijendra Kala, Jaydeep Alahwat, Pankaj Tripathi and Deol fave Mukul Dev feature in this action comedy directed by Neeraj Pathak, which will see Deol playing a double role for the first time. One Deol plays a gangster who wants to become a film actor, and Preity plays the role of his wife.
The comedy showcases the coming together of two vastly different worlds of Hindi cinema and the underworld of Uttar Pradesh.
