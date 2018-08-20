MUMBAI—After adding more than 50 million subscribers to its main channel, T-Series adds another feather to its cap by crossing 10 million subscribers on its devotional channel “T-Series Bhakti Sagar” on YouTube. The traction for T-Series content is unprecedented.
T-Series is well-known for its devotional content, the foundation of which was laid by its founder Gulshan Kumar. Since then the music label has been continuously making the mark to the top. This channel is dedicated to bring an experience of divine spirituality comprising a huge catalog of ‘bhajans’ across different Indian faiths.
With more than 3 billion video views and its audience base spread across India, US, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, Mauritius, Nepal etc., the channel has expanded its presence across multiple digital platforms and now reaches more than 1.5 million digital consumers a month, uploading, on an average, 150 videos per month.
With a focused, well-thought strategy, coupled with an intuitive mind of its managing director Bhushan Kumar, T-Series is now a force to reckon with in the world music industry. Steering ahead from the position where his father established T-Series as a major force in the music industry, Kumar feels immensely proud to reach this milestone.
He said, “T-Series started its journey with bhajans right from its inception days. It has always been my endeavor to reach the audiences globally through various digital platforms. My father in that era had made all the possible songs, be it ‘Aarti’ or ‘Gayatri Mantra.’ He made everything that was musically possible in the devotional space. That is the reason we manage to offer the best devotional content even today. I would like to dedicate this success to my father, as it was his vision that has always motivated me and my team to remain ahead of the curve.”
