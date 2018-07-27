MUMBAI—Rajkummar Rao is known to be a method actor and to go out of his way to get into the nuance of his characters. For “Stree,” the actor learned a brand new skill: he underwent a month-long training for becoming a tailor. He learned stitching of varied kind of woman outfits.
The actor points out that the job seemed easy but required a lot of prep. Rao said, “Once you sit on that chair, the coordination and reflexes are something else. You can cheat with a body double, but I wanted to do everything and bought myself a sewing machine and hired a tailor in Mumbai to teach me how to sew. I also had a tailor guiding me on the sets in Chanderi.”
Rao was very keen to adapt to the Chanderi dialect. He underwent continuous training for about a month and also had a dialect coach on the sets. He even made sure to have a chat with the locals there to understand how they communicate on a daily basis. “I took a couple of weeks off from other projects to prep. We finished the shoot in one go. The horror-comedy genre is unexplored in our country.”
The film, which is made on a true phenomenon, had its trailer launch on July 26 along with the entire star-cast, which includes Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. Also, present at the event were director Amar Kaushik, producers Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK and music composers Sachin-Jigar.
Kapoor and Rao also taught a few journalists ways of being safe from “Stree” (the ghostly spirit that wanted men) and how to drape special Chanderi sarees. The day was special for Vijan, who celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake organized by the team.
At the trailer launch, Kapoor confessed that this film scared her and yet made her laugh! She watched it with fingers covering her eyes and always sleeps with a small light on. “More than ghosts, I am scared of horror films!” she admitted. Rao stated that the ghosts definitely believed in him even if he did not believe in them! “We were shooting around 3 or 3.30 at night when I saw someone without a face watching us,” he quipped. “We all saw it and were spooked.”
Dinesh Vijan presents “Stree,” a Maddock Films Production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios. The film is set to release Aug. 31.
Statutory Warning: Any similarities to V. Shantaram’s classic and hard-hitting social of the same name – do not exist!
Watch the film's trailer here.
