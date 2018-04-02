MUMBAI—Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Baaghi 2” featuring Tiger Shroff has opened in India to Rs. 25.1 crore nett, which is something only done by Aamir and Salman Khan, occasionally by Hrithik Roshan, and once or twice by Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Even Akshay Kumar has yet to reach this level!
Priyanka Chopra is not keen to do a fourth season of “Quantico” and would prefer to do a Hindi film, and Salman Khan’s “Bharat” has caught her fancy.
The speculation that Farhan Akhtar will play the cop in his own “Don:3” with Shah Rukh Khan has been rubbished by Akhtar on social media.
Using Pilates, Kareena Kapoor Khan has lost 16 kilos and slimmed down post-motherhood.
Amitabh Bachchan is making a guest appearance in the Chiranjeevi film “Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy.”
Kangana Ranaut will share the stage with Michelle Obama, American advocate Martin Luther King III and Oprah Winfrey at the two-year “Gandhi Going Global” initiative in New Jersey in August.
Producers Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani have nixed a satellite rights offer from a leading channel for Rs. 7.5 billion and are aiming at double the figure for “Race 3!”
Vidya Balan will play a crime overlord in a film directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, who last directed the film “Chutney” (2016).
Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback memory from his theatre days on World Theatre Day, when he had acted in the play “Mann Ki Bhadaas,” a musical street play performed at IIT, Powai in 2002.
Karan Johar is now the most followed filmmaker globally on Instagram and Twitter (in the latter, he has 15.1 million followers).
Actor-activist and UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India Dia Mirza joins the likes of Leonardo Di Caprio and Erik Solheim as the top 10 Global Influencers on plastic pollution.
When asked about the prepping process for her characters, debutant Banita Sandhu of “October” said, “Shoojit (Sircar)-sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us.”
Amitabh Bachchan and director Shoojit Sircar have requested the producers to clear all hurdles and release their complete but unreleased film “Shoebite.”
The “Housefull 4” makers will fly down award-winning international VFX team, Double Negative, headquartered in London, who have worked on films like “Inception,” “Interstellar,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dunkirk” apart from working with the VFX team of the “Bahubali” franchise.
Sonu Sood is the latest entrant in “Simmba,” in which Manav Vij has replaced R. Madhavan.
Applause Entertainment ropes in Hansal Mehta to helm “The Scam,” a web series on the 1992 securities scam.
Producer-entrepreneur Ekta Kapoor yet again gets featured in the list among Top Five leading women on the cover of Impact Magazine’s #IMPACT50WOMEN special edition after making it to the list of Top Fifty influential women of 2018.
Tiger Shroff received a special appreciation from none other than Suniel Shetty, who took to Instagram, saying “Ur killing it tigee.”
“Baaghi 2” involved 78 days of action, 271 cuts, and wounds and 467 hours of training for Tiger Shroff.
Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to express how touched he was with two beautiful sketches made by his fans who traveled all the way from Patiala to the sets of “Manmarziyaan” to present him this beautiful gift.
The ‘Jauhar’ sequence, which was a major highlight of “Padmaavat,” was the most difficult part for Deepika Padukone, who has requested Sanjay Leela Bhansali to give her the outfit that she had worn for the climax scene.
T-Series, led by Bhushan Kumar, celebrates 40 million YouTube subscribers – a milestone for India’s leading music label and movie studio, which continues to hold on to its #1 spot in the top 500 YouTube channels globally with more than 34 billion video views and a reach of more than 1 billion digital consumers a month.
Sonu Nigam received his first doctorate from the prestigious Theerthanker Mahaveer University, Moradabad, in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of music and for inspiring youth to follow a path to success.
Sooraj Pancholi and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif will play leads in Remo D’Souza’s “Time To Dance,” directed by Stanley D’Costa.
Irrfan Khan shares a very special bond with Amitabh Bachchan and had wished to showcase his film “Blackmail” to his “Piku” co-star, so makers Abhinay Deo and Bhushan Kumar will host a special screening of the film before its release.
“The Lust Stories,” a purported sequel to “Bombay Talkies” (2013) will have four directors telling short stories – Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar – and will be streamed on Netflix from June.
The Scriptwriters’ Association – earlier called the Film Writers’ Association – have rubbished the claim that they did not help Sai Paranjpye over her helplessness at the new “Chashme Baddoor” (2013) adapted from her ‘80s film, and stated that she did not adhere to certain basic procedures and they could not do anything.
Yami Gautam has taken up pole-dancing as a hobby under Aarifa Bhinderwala.
A small-town love story with edgy characters is what her “Ek Villain” hero, Siddharth Malhotra will do for Ekta Kapoor in her next film.
Sanjay Dutt is likely to make his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s thriller “Baba.”
Singer and Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan has succeeded in bringing electricity to his native village of Baisi in the Supaul district of Bihar.
Some people never change: an “edgy” script from Imtiaz Ali starring Shahid Kapoor has been rejected by the producers.
Tiger Shroff says that he is ready to work with dad Jackie Shroff “if he promises not to direct me on the sets!”
R. Balki has dismissed politician Raj Thackeray’s assertion that his film “Pad Man” or even “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” were a part of government propaganda and said, “Few films can achieve what these ones have.”
Farhan Akhtar has crooned a song for superstar Mahesh Babu for “Bharat Ane Nenu” under Devi Sri Prasad after Mahesh Babu sang a song for Akhtar’s MARD initiative some years ago.
