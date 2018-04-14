MUMBAI—Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene are set to come back together after 17 years (after “Lajja” in 2001, in which they were not cast opposite each other) for Indra Kumar’s “Total Dhamaal.” The duo, a popular pair in the 1980s and 1990s, whose last film romantically was Kapoor’s home production “Pukar” in 2000, starts shooting for the adventure-comedy from today in Mumbai by grooving to the title-track. The reunion of the filmmaker with his “Beta” team comes exactly 26 years after that money-spinning top hit of 1992. And none of the three “ageless wonders” look as if so many years have passed!
Director Indra Kumar shared, “I’m excited about reuniting with my blockbuster jodi. They play husband and wife in the film and have been prepping for a while, but I can’t reveal any details except that Anil goes by the name of Avinash and all of us call him Avi,”
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash will join the duo for the song on Apr. 15. Kapoor and Dixit will be shooting for the film for the next 15 days.
Indra Kumar added, “It’s like a “Beta” reunion. I remember a week before the film’s release; we filmed their “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.” We had already received the censor certificate by then, so we had to add another supplement to the certificate for the song that was incorporated later. It was a last-minute addition and created history. We were all blown away when we watched it for the first time.”
The trio took on social media to share their excitement.
“@Indra_kumar_9
Two of my favourites! Absolutely love them on the screen & have the privilege of working with them again for #TotalDhamaal. All set for some super fun & some awesome work! Welcome to the squad @AnilKapoor & @MadhuriDixit. @foxstarhindi”
@AnilKapoor
“How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @MadhuriDixit, @Indra_kumar_9 & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! Let’s get the camera rolling! @foxstarhindi @ADFfilms”
@MadhuriDixit
“Can’t stop laughing while working with these 2 crazies even after so many years... it’s #TotalDhamaal 😜”
Presented by Fox Star Studios, Total Dhamaal is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Maruti International and Fox Star Studios and is directed by Indra Kumar. It is the third film in the “Dhamaal” franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.