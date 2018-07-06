MUMBAI— Clothed as a secret of almost a military level, the special event of “Gold” (for which Akshay Kumar left his family vacation overseas and landed in Mumbai for a few days) turned out to be a music event. It took place Jul. 6 at the Novotel Hotel in Mumbai and began a good 120 minutes beyond media invitation time.
The entire principal cast of the Excel Entertainment film – director Reema Kagti along with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal – and composers Sachin-Jigar and Arko were present.
Arko performed the song “Nainon Se Baandhi” for the audience, with Kumar and Roy pirouetting to a part of the song at the composer-lyricist-singer’s request. The video of the song was also shown.
Sachin-Jigar then performed on the second song “Mono Beena,” which is an ode to Roy’s character. The energetic lead pair once again climbed on top of a table to groove to the foot-tapping number. Kumar, at his dynamic best, popped open a bottle of fizz.
Sachin-Jigar then performed the title song “Ghar Layenge Gold,” crooned in the film by Daler Mehndi.
The cast and crew revealed details from the film, giving insights into the sports drama. Kumar stressed that the film was about sports and national pride rather than about hockey alone and that John Abraham was a friend and he wished his movie, “Satyameva Jayate,” also releasing Aug. 15 along with “Gold,” the best. Vineet Singh stressed on a vital quality he had picked up from Kumar – that nothing, but nothing, ruffled the star, who was always in a pleasant mood on sets. Thereby making the working environment completely congenial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.