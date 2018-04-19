MUMBAI — Salman Khan has recorded a second track for “Race 3.” After writing a romantic number for Ramesh Taurani’s Remo D’Souza-directed film, Khan has penned another such number as a last-minute addition to the film, and this time, he will sing it, too.
Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur gave playback for the first song, which was recorded in Dubai, and Mumbai, recently, and the new song was recorded a few days ago in the city. It will be shot in the next two weeks.
The song was a last-minute addition and Vishal Mishra, also the first song’s composer, recorded it. The track was ready and the team could not refuse when Khan offered to give playback to the new song, which will be shot in Leh, in the coming week along with some scenes. It will be a week-long schedule and the song will be choreographed by D’Souza himself.
The film’s soundtrack also features two recreated numbers from previous films in the franchise, “Allah Duhai Hai” and “Party On My Mind.” Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah will be joining Khan and D’Souza for the Leh schedule.
The actor had written a song earlier in “Wanted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.