MUMBAI — The long-delayed film, “Milan Talkies,” directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is all set to release Jan. 18, 2019. Produced by P.S. Chhatwal of Filmy Keeda Productions, the film stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.
“Milan Talkies” is a love story set in the backdrop of the old-world charm of single-screen cinemas, and the first schedule of the film was shot in Lucknow, followed by Mathura. Dhulia shared, “I have been working on the film for a long time and hence it is extremely close to my heart. It portrays a fresh love story and I am eager to show it to the audience.”
Producer Chhatwal said, “After finishing the first leg of the shoot, I am happy to say that this movie, under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia, will definitely be worth watching. I am a very happy producer.”
The romantic love saga has story, screenplay, and dialogues by Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. The film also stars Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Sikander Kher and Pankaj Tripathi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.