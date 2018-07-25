MUMBAI— Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions launched the trailer of “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi!” at the Novotel Hotel, on Jul. 25.
After launching the trailer of “Happy Bhag Jayegi” (2016) on the sets of the most popular shows of Indian television, “The Kapil Sharma Show,” Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions have come up with yet another unique and first-of-its-kind promotional strategy for its much-anticipated sequel, “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.”
While Diana Penty’s popular character Happy went missing and was later found in Pakistan, the makers were once again in a fix over another Happy (Sonakshi Sinha) going missing, but with the help of the Mumbai media this time, they eventually found her in Mumbai!
Interestingly, the cast of the film, including Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra and Diana Penty along with the media went searching for Happy in a ‘Happy van,’ specially designed for the film’s promotional campaign. Much to their surprise, they found Happy at Novotel itself!
Popular standup comedian Jeeveshu, who also plays a pivotal character in the film, introduced the cast on stage, including Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Aparashakti Khurrana, Piyush Mishra and Jassie Gill along with producers Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla and writer-director-lyricist Mudassar Aziz. The film’s trailer was greeted with claps, whistles, and cries of approval.
Producer Krishika Lulla of Eros International said, “The script of the sequel was happy and hilarious enough for us to back it. When I heard the narration, I realized that all the characters are so real that I actually felt I’m part of their happy and crazy world.”
Added producer Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow Productions, “Before we started working on the sequel, I was sure that it would bring me and everybody associated with it, double the happiness as compared to the first part. I always wished to work again with the team of “Happy Bhag Jayegi,” and I am glad we collaborated again.”
Director Mudassar Aziz added, “When I wrote ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi,’ it was a small attempt, and we did not realize that the film would receive so much love and support from the audience. The sequel is also made with the same honesty and simplicity but with double the madness, double the fun and crazy characters. The best reason to make a sequel, as Rai sir says, is when a part of a film remains within you, and you want to say something more about it.”
Aziz added that the gestation of the original title came about from the thought that happiness was a quality that we all needed to catch and hold on. Otherwise, it would run away from us. He quipped that he was not only the writer-director and lyricist of the film but also his own assistant director!
Sinha and Gill and Sinha and Penty were mutual admiration societies on stage and Gill also sang one of his popular songs. The film has been shot partly in China, and Rai explained that choosing Pakistan first and China now was a part of their organic attempt to create some humor and fun from the “naram-garam” (fluctuating) relationship between the two countries.
Jimmy Sheirgill could not make it but made his presence felt in the trailer. Quipped Rai, in reply to a query on whether Sheirgill would get the bride this time after failing to do so in both the “Tanu Weds Manu” series and in “Happy…,” “It is lucky for us whenever he does not marry the heroine in the film, and we would like to keep it that way!”
The film hits the screens Aug. 24 and has music by Sohail Sen. Watch the film's trailer here.
