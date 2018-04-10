MUMBAI— Here’s the back story: Directed by Raj Amit Kumar, “Unfreedom” was banned by the Indian censors owing to its explicit lovemaking scenes, depiction of lesbian relationships, Islamophobia and religious fundamentalism. It features Adil Hussain, Victor Bannerjee, Bhavani Lee, Preeti Gupta and Bhanu Uday in lead roles.
This provocative directorial debut has recently been released internationally by Netflix, making it one of the boldest and most controversial Indian films to release on the platform.
“Unfreedom” is a contemporary thriller based in a society torn apart by political, religious and sexual turmoil. Alternating between New York and New Delhi, the film combines two powerful stories about religious fundamentalism and intolerance, one of which follows a Muslim terrorist Husain (Bhanu Uday), attempting to silence a liberal Muslim scholar Fareed (Victor Banerjee).
The other story is about a young woman Leela (Preeti Gupta), who defies her devout father Devraj (Adil Hussain) and escapes an arranged marriage because she is secretly involved in a taboo lesbian romance with Sakhi (Bhavani Lee). Through these stories, the film creates a portrait of the troubled times we live in and depicts the lengths to which the protagonists go in order to hold on to their strong and conflicting viewpoints on freedom, faith, family and love.
Based on an original story by the director, who has also produced the film under the banner of Dark Frames and co-written the screenplay with Damon J Taylor, the film has Resul Pookutty for the sound design and is shot by Hari Nair and edited by Atanu Mukherjee.
“Unfreedom” was banned by India’s Censor Board of Film Certification, (CBFC) in 2015 (which was then headed by Pahlaj Nihalani) who were of the opinion that the film could ignite unnatural (read homosexual) passions and incite rapes and communal violence in India. Initially the film was under review by CBFC, which wanted director Raj Amit Kumar to cut crucial elements from the film in order to be shown to the Indian public. Not to be bogged down by their demands, Kumar appealed before the Indian Government’s Information and Broadcasting Appellate Tribunal, (FCAT), which banned the film without any possibility of cutting or further appeals.
Later, Kumar and his team ran a campaign for a year during which they did around 100 screenings of the film globally in India and U.S among other countries. The film was screened to immensely encouraging audience response in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Los Angeles and New York. Following this, the film was recently released internationally by Netflix.
Kumar said, “I am glad that ‘Unfreedom’ finds such a popular platform like Netflix after the ban in India and the efforts of censorship guardians in India to stop the film. It also exposes the hypocrisy and divide between reality and fantasy of censorship system in India. There is no way they can control and censor content in digital age, yet, they try their best to choke filmmakers like me who have something relevant to say, which makes them feel threatened.”
