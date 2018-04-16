MUMBAI — Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, legendary singer Asha Bhosle and veteran actor Anupam Kher have been selected to receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award April 24 in recognition of their contributions to their respective fields.
Bhosle will be awarded the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Lifetime Award and Kher will receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Special Award for his contributions to Indian theatre and cinema.
The announcement was made at the Mangeshkar family’s residence in Prabhu Kunj in the presence of singer Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, among others.
"In memory of Master Deenanathji, whose monumental contributions as a singer, musician and stage artiste have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organizes the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards to honor legends. We are glad that we have the love and support of the masses," Hridaynath said.
The award ceremony will take place at the Shri Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion, and will also feature a musical performance.
Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saswati Sen will deliver a Kathak performance, after which Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty will share his rendition of Thumris with Anindo Chatterjee accompanying on the tabla.
The program will conclude with a Bhavmudra presentation by Maharaj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.