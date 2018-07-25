MUMBAI — Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his next film, “Genius,” which also marks the debut of Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan. Apparently, when Siddiqui first met Sharma, he was taken aback by his knowledge of world cinema and his sincere approach towards work.
Talking about this, Utkarsh’s father and writer-producer-director Anil Sharma, said, “When I met Nawazuddin, he was keen to work with me, but his excitement built up when he met Utkarsh, who he felt was very talented. He told me he was looking forward to working with him.”
The filmmaker, who has given hits like “Shraddhanjali” (1981), “Hukumat” (1987), “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” (2001) and “Apne” (2007), chose his favorite genre, action, to launch his son. He said that the audience will see a clash between the two ‘Geniuses’ in the film, which also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka.
“The confrontation scenes between Nawaz and Utkarsh are thrilling and they are the highlight of the film. The audience will really love them. Nawaz will be seen in a villain’s role, challenging Utkarsh,” said Sharma. Meanwhile, the song, “Tera Fitoor,” has also been appreciated.
It is a given that a debut-making hero needs a powerful antagonist to make an impact, as we are all aware. And as of today, Siddiqui is one of the most powerful talents we can find.
Co-produced by Deepak Mukut, “Genius” is an Anil Sharma production and a K.C. Sharma and Kamal Mukut presentation. The film releases Aug. 24. Himesh Reshammiya tunes lyrics by Kumaar, Shabbir Ahmed and Manoj Muntashir.
Watch the trailer here:
