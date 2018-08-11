MUMBAI— Jacqueline Fernandez, who celebrated her birthday Aug. 11, has a special name given by her “Judwaa 2” co-star Varun Dhawan.
The actor took to his social media and posted a picture with the actress and wrote about their bond and gave an adorable nickname for her. Dhawan posted the picture and wrote, “Happy birthday @jacquelinef143. Thank u for making me laugh all the time you truly are #Jacqofall❤️”(Jack of All).
The actress had also worked with the actor in “Dishoom.” They have been good friends since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.